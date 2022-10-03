Here's how Philadelphia Phillies can clinch playoff berth tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 on Monday night.

Aaron Nola is on the mound as the team takes on the Houston Astros.

The magic number is 1. If the Phillies win or the Milwaukee Brewers lose, Philadelphia is in the playoffs.

The Phillies hold the tiebreaker over the Brewers if they finish with identical records.

"It's not like tonight's a must-win -- we want to win obviously, but we're just going to take it one day at a time," said Phillies Interim Manager Rob Thomson.

"You got to treat it normal. If you start thinking too much about the big picture the moment might get too much of you," added centerfielder Brandon Marsh.

Monday night's game begins at 8:10 p.m.