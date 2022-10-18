Mural showing mascot stomping Phillie Phanatic sparks controversy

"Don't anger the baseball Gods. Paint this over before first pitch," said one Padres fan.

SAN DIEGO, California (WPVI) -- Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres begins Tuesday and there's already some controversy brewing.

The mural shows the famed San Diego Chicken with its foot on our beloved Phillie Phanatic.

Artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona got the idea for it Monday morning and finished it just five hours later.

It's the sort of trash-talking artwork that, let's be honest, would play quite well here in Philadelphia. But as soon as the artists posted the finished product to social media the negative reaction came flooding in from fearful San Diegans.

"Don't anger the baseball Gods. Paint this over before first pitch," posted one Padres fan on social media.

"Knock on wood - this is too early," another fan said.

One even went so far as to say, "if San Diego loses the series, this is why."

The artists didn't quite see it that way.

"I understand, but it's the equivalent to us if you made a sign that said, 'Let's beat the Phillies.' Or if you put this on a little plastic sign or a paper sign," said Jimenez.

The artists say they're die-hard Padres fan and did not intend to tempt fate... but it seems it might be too late for that.

Let's go Phillies.

SEE ALSO: Who has the NLCS edge? ESPN's preview, predictions for Padres-Phillies