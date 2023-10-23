Dirty clothes, lucky shirts and urns in front of the TV? Phillies fans share their superstitions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Phillies try to win the NLCS on Monday night, fans are doing more than cheering to help the team.

They are sticking to their superstitions.

"I'm not superstitious I'm a little stitious," said Trent Sapna of Lewes, Delaware. "If we're winning the clothes don't get washed."

Call it whatever you want but many fans have a routine when they're watching the games, especially in October.

"I won't sit in seat 13," said Kathy Martin, from Ventor, New Jersey.

Others are more exclusive.

"Somebody wants to come and watch the game, I'm like, 'Yeah not this one sorry, we'll see you next time,'" said Julie Lambert, whose family watches the postseason games together, with no exceptions. They also wear the same clothes for good luck.

"I have October rise shirts from last year and we all wear those for the games, laundry is being done at this moment," she said.

She is not alone, lucky clothing is a common superstition among fans.

"I wear the same jersey to every home game I come to," said Mark Wilderman, who came to Philadelphia from Fayetteville, North Carolina. "I do change my underwear though."

Family is also a big tradition, even for those who can no longer watch the games.

"My great grandfather, he passed away. My great-grandmother, she passed away. It's kind of tradition every single game bring their urns in front of the TV," said Tyler Wagner of Hamilton, New Jersey.