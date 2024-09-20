NJ school computer technician charged with extorting nude photos from girls

DELANCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A school computer technician in Burlington County has been charged with extorting explicit photos from underage girls.

Bryce Berger, 24, of Delanco, is facing multiple child pornography-related charges.

He was arrested Thursday after a search of his home. Authorities said that multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives.

Police say he used the social media app Snapchat to request the photos from his victims, then threatened to share them if they did not send additional images.

He's also accused of sending sexually explicit images to the victims.

Berger is employed by Medford Township Public Schools. The position is non-instructional and police say he was not around students in an unsupervised capacity.

Investigators say the victims are between the ages of 12 and 17 but authorities do not believe any of them are students in the district.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office or the Delanco Township Police Department.