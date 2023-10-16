AAA offers advice for Phillies fans looking to travel to Arizona for NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If Phillies fans are planning to head to Arizona to catch an NLCS game later this week, AAA is urging them to make their travel plans now.

As of this morning, AAA says airfare to Phoenix from Philadelphia is starting at about $400 a ticket.

If you want to catch a game out there, tickets are starting at about $100 compared to the almost $300 or more you have to pay to see a game at Citizens Bank Park.

With airfare, hotel and game tickets, AAA says fans traveling out to Phoenix could pay close to or more than $1,000 for a trip.

But experts do have a few tips.

"Especially the hotel and rental car, make sure it is fully refundable in case your travel plans change. Then, take a look at the airfare. What makes sense? What is your travel day and time options and what is the best airport to travel out of or travel into to get the best fare that you're looking at?" said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell

"Then, buy those game day tickets, but make sure you're buying them from a trusted travel partner, a trusted ticket partner, to make sure those tickets are going to work when you get to the gate."

AAA also offered the following advice for fans looking to travel: