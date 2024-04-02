Phillies to offer BOGO hotdogs for 1st time since replacing 'Dollar Dog Night'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday's Philadelphia Phillies home game kicks off the first buy one, get one free hot dog night at Citizens Bank Park, replacing the popular "Dollar Dog Night" deal.

However, we'll see what the reception is at the ballpark.

The change comes after a "Dollar Dog Night" last year turned into a massive food fight, with some fans getting thrown out of the game.

Fans at the ballpark Tuesday night and on April 16 can buy a $5 hot dog and get a second one free.

Since many fans were disappointed by the loss of the dollar-dog deal, other eateries around the city have offered up their own deal.

Juana Tamale, on Passyunk near Broad, has mostly Mexican food but it is offering dollar dogs during all home games.

The Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.