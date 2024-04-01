Phillies to debut City Connect jerseys, celebrate with Phillies Block Party

The Phillies are one of nine teams that will debut City Connect jerseys this season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are gearing up for the debut of the club's 2024 Nike MLB City Connect jerseys.

The team announced on Monday that the jerseys will officially debut on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

The jerseys, as well as additional City Connect merchandise, will be exclusively available to purchase at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park.

In celebration of the release, fans are invited to enjoy a free Phillies Block Party on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Citizens Bank Way.

The festivities will include appearances from Phillies alumni, a chance to take photos with the 2008 World Series and 2022 National League Championship trophies, food trucks, music, and a live stream of the Phillies-Nationals game on a giant screen.

The team will debut their new jerseys on-field during their Friday, April 12th game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and will wear them every Friday home game during the 2024 season.

In honor of the on-field debut, there will be a postgame party at Pass and Stow with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The Phillies are one of nine teams that will debut City Connect jerseys this season.

More details about the jersey will be released on April 5.