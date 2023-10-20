'I'd rather them win at home': Philadelphia Phillies fans remain confident despite NLCS Game 3 loss

Some Philadelphia Phillies fans believe that clinching the series during Game 6 at home wouldn't be so bad.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that the Diamondbacks look like they might be able to put up a fight in the NLCS, that's only going to bring out more Phillies fans to bars and restaurants on Friday and Saturday nights.

"I like the crowd here, I like the environment. When they're away it's kind of hard to go anywhere else, but they're going to close it out in five. I believe in them," said Noe Cabrera, from Williamstown, New Jersey.

Fans at bars and restaurants across the city remained hopeful as the game came down to the wire Thursday night. A lot of them wanted the Phillies to win the series in a 4-game sweep.

That's now out of the question after Thursday's 2-1 loss, but the Phils can still finish this out on the road during Games 4 and 5 this weekend.

No matter how long it takes, Phillies fans will be watching, bringing in business across the city.

"I'd rather them win at home than in Phoenix," said one fan.

"We're better than them, 100%. 100% better than them," said Nicole Purcell, from Richboro. "We should've won and I'm upset that we didn't."

"They're in the desert for a reason. They're in a drought. They haven't won a World Series in 20-plus years, so we're here and ready to keep fightin'," added Kevin Saad, from South Philadelphia.