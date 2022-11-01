By the numbers: Breaking down World Series rain delay outcomes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Game 3 of the World Series being postponed means an extra 24 hours for fans to get pumped, and more time for people's superstitions to fester.

"I think the game got canceled because that meant that they were gonna lose yesterday and that means they are gonna win today," said Carlos Caldera, who is in town from Miami.

Ethan Horner adds, "I think we needed that for the pitching matchups, but I think it just makes the crowd a lot more hype and it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Historically, Game 3 and the Phillies have been an interesting matchup.

There were rain delays in 1993, 2008 and 2009 after the Phillies split Games 1 and 2 with their opponents-- 2008 was the only year they ended up taking Game 3 after the rain delay.

"I was at Game 3 in '93 at the Vet and it was against Toronto. It was raining the whole game. It was long. It went the whole night," said Jeff Freeman, of Ridgewood, NJ.

The Action News Data Journalism team found that before Monday night's Game 3 postponement, there have been 18 World Series games postponed due to rain --- 12 were then won by the home team.

"All the superstitious could actually play to their advantage, who knows," said Roy Haimes, of Westville, NJ.

But then there are some who say, none of this matters, the Phillies are here to play.

"The Astros just took a night off from getting their butt whooped. They in Philly now," said Bryant Riley, of North Philadelphia.