Plymouth Meeting barber offering special Phillies haircuts

Sal's Barbershop owner Sal Giannone is helping baseball fans look their best.

"I think we might end up having three parades this year hopefully," said barbershop owner Sal Giannone, who is a massive Philly sports fan himself.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping Phillies fans show off their "phandom" this World Series run.

At Sal's Barbershop in Plymouth Meeting, the buzz is all about the Phillies.

"I think we might end up having three parades this year hopefully," said owner Sal Giannone, a massive Philly sports fan himself.

The walls of his barbershop are covered in Philadelphia sports pictures and memorabilia.

"Victorino is my wife's favorite," he said pointing to one picture. "I don't know why, I think because he's cute."

This year's Phillies team, however, resonates with him for different reasons.

"I feel like all these Phillies teams are underdogs. Nobody believes in us but we believe in us, and I know firsthand what it's like to be an underdog," he said.

Sal battled both addiction and homelessness.

"My life wasn't going on the right track, and then I found barbering. My grandfather taught me," he said.

Now, he has nine shops around greater Philadelphia. Part of what makes him so popular is his talent with his clippers. And when any Philly sports team starts to thrive, clients know where they need to go to take their "phandom" to the next level.

SEE ALSO: Meet the Phillies fan who has Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer

As a special for the World Series, he's shaving the Phillies "P" into people's heads.

"I think the fans are just as important as the players just as Bryce Harper stated, we're all pretty much the same family and we have to get the job done together," said Josh McQuirns, who's excited to show off his new haircut when the series comes home to Philadelphia.

With the flood of responses Sal got from the promotion, you'd think he'd be making a fortune. But for him, this isn't about the money.

"After they won the game and were going to the World Series, I said anyone who wants the Phillies 'P,' $5."

SEE ALSO: Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth

Instead, it's about unity.

"My favorite person to watch the game with? My wife," he said. "The whole city is behind this team right now and you can tell. I mean, the ballpark is packed, (the) bars are packed," said Giannone.

It's all to cheer on an underdog everyone knows can succeed.

SEE ALSO: Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans