Former banker turned photographer helping his community one photo at a time

Former banker turned photographer CJ Wolfe helping minorities in his community one photo at a time on both sides of the lens at Immortal Vision Studio

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He quit his banking post to pursue his passion for photography at the height of the pandemic.

Now, CJ Wolfe is using his creative studio to be the change he wanted to see... helping Philadelphia kids one photo at a time.

"When I started out in college, I didn't have anyone that looked like me, nor had the resources to get into photography," he said.

So, in 2021, CJ Wolfe decided to change that. He left financial advising and started Immortal Vision Studio.

Wolfe works there and rents the site to local photographers needing space.

In the first three years since opening, he and his staff have done more than 500 projects - serving clients from small businesses to major footwear companies.

But Wolfe says the success is deeper than the profits.

"I wanted my work to be more than just a photo that lives on a digital platform," he said. "My job is to focus on the city's Black and brown photographers under the age of 30 and give them the resources they need in order to chase their dreams like I did."

Wolfe started a mentorship program focused on helping kids of color break into an industry where he says representation barely exists.

"This kick started my love for photography," said Amir Gray.

Gra is a former intern, who now does digital and promotion work at Radio One in Philadelphia.

"Going to class, of course that's going to help you learn. But actually getting in the field, doing the work - this is the real world, this is the best thing to learn from," he said.

It's a passion project, with a personal mission to be the change Wolfe wants to see.

"My goal is if I give them just three things that I didn't know, that can take them to another level," said Wolfe.