Man, 23, playing basketball at Pleasant Playground in Philly shot multiple times

Police think there were two shooters who were together.

Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man was shot while playing basketball at a playground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was shot while playing basketball with about ten others in the East Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

Police circled the shell casings left on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground at Pleasant and Boyer streets after the shooting took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim had been playing basketball when someone walked up the side steps and fired at least 16 shots from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon.

Three bullets of a different caliber also hit a car belonging to the victim's friends that had been parked next to the court.

Police think there were two shooters who were together.

The victim was semi-conscious and officers rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

"Right now, the 23-year-old is fighting for his life. He's shot in the head. He's shot in the torso," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

On Tuesday night, five people were shot near a West Philadelphia rec center. Three people were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Three others are being sought.

Hours before the playground shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun causing injuries within 500 feet of a school, rec center or library.