carjacking

3 additional suspects arrested in veteran's murder, multiple carjackings across Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 additional suspects arrested in vet's murder, multiple carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the murder of a veteran and multiple carjackings across the city.

Marine Corps veteran George Briscella, 60, was gunned downed and carjacked on Feb. 6 outside his mother's Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.

Last week, police announced the arrest of Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Drexel Hill, Pa., in connection to Briscella's murder and at least three carjackings since the beginning of February.

Police said three additional arrests were made on Tuesday. They have been identified as 20-year-old Amin Muse, 19-year-old Aleem Abdul-Hakim and 20-year-old Mikal McCracken.

Akubu is also charged with the Feb. 12 fatal shooting of Aiah Gbessay, whose van was found set ablaze a few blocks from where he was found with three gunshot wounds to the head.

Officers are also investigating Akubu's possible involvement in carjackings in other jurisdictions around Philadelphia including Millbourne and King of Prussia.

He is also charged with multiple counts of assault, theft, robbery, firearms violations and other charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemurdergun violencehomicidephiladelphia policecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Police work to determine if West Philly crash is linked to carjacking
2 men arrested, charged in attack on Philly Lyft driver
Suspected carjacking ringleader charged with 2 murders
Arrest made in killing of man leaving his mother's NE Philly home
TOP STORIES
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Philly moves to 'All Clear' level; drops mask mandate
The Beard is here: Philly hype for James Harden's home debut
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Rite Aid robberies
Show More
Civil rights leaders rally behind teen after NJ mall fight
AAA: Even with fewer drivers, traffic deaths spiked during pandemic
Former athlete, cancer survivor helping others with rare diseases
Expert shares advice on calming children's worries over war
Philadelphia Ballet dancer uses art to highlight struggle in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News