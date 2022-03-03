3 additional suspects arrested in veteran's murder, multiple carjackings across Philadelphia

Marine Corps veteran George Briscella, 60, was gunned downed and carjacked on Feb. 6 outside his mother's Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.
Last week, police announced the arrest of Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Drexel Hill, Pa., in connection to Briscella's murder and at least three carjackings since the beginning of February.
Police said three additional arrests were made on Tuesday. They have been identified as 20-year-old Amin Muse, 19-year-old Aleem Abdul-Hakim and 20-year-old Mikal McCracken.
Akubu is also charged with the Feb. 12 fatal shooting of Aiah Gbessay, whose van was found set ablaze a few blocks from where he was found with three gunshot wounds to the head.
Officers are also investigating Akubu's possible involvement in carjackings in other jurisdictions around Philadelphia including Millbourne and King of Prussia.
He is also charged with multiple counts of assault, theft, robbery, firearms violations and other charges.