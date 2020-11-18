2 juveniles arrested after police chase, crash in Philadelphia

Driver crashes after going the wrong way trying to evade @PAStatePolice in Center City. Driver hit a parked car, totaled his car and fled on foot. He ran towards the Schuylkill River trail with police on his tail. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JgyHoQ4QnS — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two juveniles are under arrest in connection with a police chase that ended in a crash in Philadelphia on Tuesday.It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of 22nd and Winter streets.Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle in the city when the driver crashed into a parked car along 22nd Street.The suspects were able to flee on foot after crashing but were later arrested on the Schuylkill River Trail.There was no immediate word on why police were chasing the vehicle or what charges the suspects are facing.