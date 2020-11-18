2 juveniles arrested after police chase, crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two juveniles are under arrest in connection with a police chase that ended in a crash in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of 22nd and Winter streets.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle in the city when the driver crashed into a parked car along 22nd Street.



The suspects were able to flee on foot after crashing but were later arrested on the Schuylkill River Trail.

There was no immediate word on why police were chasing the vehicle or what charges the suspects are facing.
