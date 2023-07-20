Crews still searching for 2 siblings swept away in Bucks County flash flood

"Unfortunately, weather and river conditions are not favorable nor conducive for what we had planned for today's search operations," police said.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two young siblings who were swept away during flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are still missing after the weekend storm.

Weather conditions have been hampering the efforts, but Upper Makefield Township police said Thursday that crews were trying to resume the search for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils.

Photos of the children were provided by the Upper Makefield Twp. Police Department by permission of the family.

"We are in the process of getting dogs teams and having the dive unit check the conditions of the river to see if they can get into the water today. We will be trying to get heavy equipment to the extremely large debris piles to throughly comb through the debris once again. We will keep you updated as to what our search efforts will entail and provide updates when necessary," police said in a statement.

The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends on July 15 when they got hit by a "wall of water," officials said.

Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said the children's father, Jim Sheils, grabbed their 4-year-old son, while the children's mother, Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children.

Sheils and his son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away.

The grandmother survived, but Seley was among the five people who drowned, according to the Bucks County Coroner's office.

The others killed in the storm were Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

A prayer vigil will be held at The Crossing church on Wrightstown Road on Thursday at 7 p.m. to honor the victims and their families.

