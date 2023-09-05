Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns; will step down later this month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has resigned and will be leaving her role later this month for a new position, the mayor's office announced Tuesday morning.

Full news release from the city:

Less than six weeks after Outlaw assumed her role as Commissioner, Police Cpl. James O'Connor IV, a 23-year veteran and SWAT officer, was shot and killed on March 13, 2020 while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford. He was the first PPD officer to be killed in the line of duty in five years. Days later, the Commissioner had to create and implement an emergency plan as COVID-19 quickly reached pandemic status and shut down the city and country, amid which the police force needed to maintain consistent and overtime schedules as essential workers. The PPD continued to work throughout the pandemic even though they lost a number of officers in the line of duty because they contracted COVID and passed. Two months later, the department faced another crisis moment with the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked civil unrest in the city and throughout the country.



In addition to these critical situations, the rising numbers of guns on the streets of Philadelphia has fed an unprecedented crisis of gun violence experienced by other major U.S. cities.



"As weak gun laws in Pennsylvania continue to allow illegal and legal guns to infiltrate our city, the Commissioner and her team have stayed focused on new approaches to manage the gun violence crisis," said the Mayor. "During the Commissioner's time as leader, a record-number of guns have been recovered, clearance rates have improved and non-fatal shootings and homicides have decreased at a rate double the rate of some of the other major U.S. cities that have also seen decreases. Even with these successes, we continue to face the challenge of more guns on the streets than ever - but we've been able to decrease shootings and homicides and I give the Commissioner and her team credit for making that happen."



"Throughout my tenure, I have persistently strived to ensure that we excel in areas where the needs of the Department and the community are not just met - but are exceeded," said Outlaw. "To meet specific goals, the Crime Prevention and Violence Reduction Action Plan was developed and shared with the public within the first three months after I was appointed, even as the pandemic was escalating into crisis mode. I am extremely proud of the PPD team. We have made significant progress in all three of the Plan's organizational pillars - Organizational Excellence, Crime Prevention and Violence Reduction, and Community Engagement and Inclusion. Under this plan, we have seen crime reductions, improved clearance rates, a reduction in complaints against police, new employee and wellness initiatives; to include the development of an employee intervention system, improved diversity in hiring and promotions, better internal and external communications, and so much more. I know progress will continue under this plan since it's working."



