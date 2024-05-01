One neighbor said he feels an increased police presence may deter car break-ins.

Philadelphia Police Department merges 6th and 9th districts to have more officers on patrol

Two police districts are merging into one in Philadelphia. Authorities say it's a strategic decision that amplifies the resources in both districts.

Two police districts are merging into one in Philadelphia. Authorities say it's a strategic decision that amplifies the resources in both districts.

Two police districts are merging into one in Philadelphia. Authorities say it's a strategic decision that amplifies the resources in both districts.

Two police districts are merging into one in Philadelphia. Authorities say it's a strategic decision that amplifies the resources in both districts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The merger of two Philadelphia Police Department districts is being called a strategic decision that amplifies resources.

It also allows for a more responsive approach to address the needs of Center City, officials noted.

The merger promises several key benefits such as more officers patrolling the streets, which allows for a faster response time and more policing in high-crime areas.

Residents in these districts say more patrols make them feel more safe.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel says the merger of the 6th and 9th districts eliminates the informal barrier, so now roughly 200 officers can be more effective during their deployment.

"I think there's barely any cops. I live in a busy street and I barely see any coming through the area," said Jeff Simmons, who's lived in Fairmount for five years.

People who live in the Fairmount area, which is part of the 9th District, say they don't often see many officers patrolling.

They hope the merger changes that, especially with car break-ins being a concern.

"I think on our block there's always car break-ins," said Simmons.

One neighbor said he feels an increased police presence may deter car break-ins, which he fell victim to a few months ago.

The merger goes into effect Wednesday right after midnight.

The department has about five classes graduating this year. The next one is in June, which is a class of 78.