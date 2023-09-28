2 Philadelphia police officers injured in crash while responding to reports of shots fired

2 Philadelphia police officers injured in crash while responding to report of shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two police officers were injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. when the officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the 4900 block of Kershaw Street.

An oncoming SUV rammed their police vehicle and kept going until it crashed into a pole a few blocks away.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody, police said.

The officers are being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.