PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the suspect who shot a man in the head in the Logan section of the city.It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North 11th Street and Olney Avenue.Police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.