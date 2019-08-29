Philadelphia police find over 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb inside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia after police find a large cache of weaponry inside a home on Wednesday night.It's happening on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue.Police say they encountered a 72-year old man whom relatives expressed concern that he may be depressed and or suicidal. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.Police say family members gave them the authorization to enter the home and upon entering, they found more than 50 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 10-hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury. The grenades are believed to be inert.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.