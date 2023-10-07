WATCH LIVE

Pepper spray incident sparks chaos at high school football game in West Oak Lane

Saturday, October 7, 2023 2:37AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers descended on a football stadium in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood after an apparent pepper spray incident sparked chaos.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Germantown Super Site.

The view from Chopper 6 captured the large crowd as police officers stood guard outside the complex.

A football game between Imhotep Institute Charter High School and Northeast High School was being held at the site when the incident occurred.

Sources confirm to Action News that multiple people were pepper-sprayed before the chaos broke out.

No further information was immediately released by police.

