5th suspect arrested in deadly 2022 shooting near Roxborough High School

Authorities say $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn.

Dayron Burney-Thorn was taken into custody in Philadelphia's Germantown section by police and the U.S. Marshals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested the fifth and final suspect who was wanted for gunning down a 14-year-old football player outside Roxborough High School in September 2022.

Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Germantown section by police and the U.S. Marshals.

Thorn was one of five people who authorities say ambushed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near Roxborough High School on Sept. 27, 2022. The other four suspects have been arrested.

He was also wanted for a separate homicide on Sept. 26, 2022, in the 600 block of N. 13th Street.

Authorities said when officers entered the apartment on the 200 block of West Walnut Lane to apprehend Burney-Thorn, he jumped out the fourth-floor window.

He was successfully taken into custody after a struggle with officers and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

SEE ALSO: 4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial

"Our thoughts remain with Meredith Elizalde, who lost her only son Nicholas in this tragic murder, and hope this last arrest can bring some closure to Nicolas' classmates and teammates at Roxborough High School," said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The 2022 shooting happened on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde, of Havertown, Pa., was shot and died from his injuries. He was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Nicolas Elizalde

Four others were also wounded in the shooting.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher and Zyhied Jones have all been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police believe it was Burney-Thorn and Bivins who bought the ammunition used that day.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker