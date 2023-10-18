Police release video of suspect wanted for 2 gunpoint sex assaults in Southwest Philadelphia

Police release video of suspect wanted in 2 gunpoint sex assaults in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video of a suspect wanted for two gunpoint sex assaults last week in Southwest Philadelphia.

The first attack happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of South 55th Street.

According to police, a woman was inside her car at a traffic light when a man approached the vehicle, pointed a small black handgun at her, and demanded money.

She gave the man $20 and that's when police say the suspect ordered her to unlock the car doors. The woman was then ordered to drive to 49th and St. Bernard streets where police say she was sexually assaulted.

Police are searching for this man in connection with two sex assaults in Southwest Philadelphia.

After the attack, the suspect drove the victim to an ATM where she was ordered to withdraw money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area wearing dark gray sweatpants, gray hoodie, and a blue mask.

A second attack happened on the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a woman was walking near the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man on the 1100 block of South Paxon Street.

The man demanded money from her while at gunpoint, police said.

She was then forced into an alley and sexually assaulted after giving the suspect $25, according to investigators.

"I got up that morning after reading this in utter shock, especially at 5 o'clock in the afternoon in broad daylight on a public street. It's a heinous act," said Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker. "I actually grew up in the area so I was very, very shocked and wanted to make sure this was put out as soon as possible, as we do with all our jobs."

The man fled the area on foot.

According to police, the suspect is known to frequent the Kingsessing area of the city.

The suspect is between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and is about 5'10" to 6 feet tall.

Police say he is armed with a handgun and has worn sweatpants and a blue surgical mask in both assaults.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.