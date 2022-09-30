Fmr. Philly police officer accused of child sex crimes; DA believes there could be more victims

A former Philadelphia police officer is accused of sex crimes against children after a months-long investigation by the District Attorney's office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer is accused of sex crimes against children after a months-long investigation by the district attorney's office.

Patrick Heron faces a number of charges including sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful use of a computer, harassment and retaliation.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

"This is every parent's nightmare. This is every teacher's nightmare," District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a news conference on Friday.

According to court documents, several alleged victims told a teacher at Austin Meehan Middle School about the abuse involving sex acts and photos.

The DA's office believes there could be more victims out there.

"We have reason to believe that there are, or may be, additional victims and additional witnesses who suffered criminal conduct," Krasner said.

Heron is being held on $2 million bond.

If you have any information or were a victim, contact the District Attorney's Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9608.