Change to residency requirement for Philly police and corrections applicants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia changed a rule that required new police and correctional officers to live in the city for at least a year before applying.Now, new officers have six months to move to the city after getting hired.In 2015, the Philadelphia Police Department had 6,600 sworn officers and 800 civilian personnel.In 2022, PPD has 5,900 officers and 600 civilian personnel.The residency requirement rule took effect in 2020 with the goal of boosting diversity.But the commissioner and union leaders have since discussed staffing challenges, saying the number of applicants for officer positions is shrinking, which makes it difficult to patrol every area that needs it.The mayor asked the city's Civil Service Commission to exempt police recruits and correctional officers from having to meet the one-year residency requirement to broaden the potential pool of applicants.The commissioner discussed the issue a few weeks back."Throughout the state- actually nationwide- we are all fishing from the same pool, and so if our restrictions or if our entry requirements are serving more as barriers or are off-putting, they're going to go to other agencies because it's not as many hills to climb," said Outlaw.Council President Darrell Clarke is not on board with this change."Is it too much to expect that department leaders can find 100 candidates per recruiting class who are qualified residents of Philadelphia to join the force? The idea that the city cannot recruit from within and find a ready, willing, and able pool of police recruits is a slap in the face that we should refuse to accept," Clarke stated.On Friday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and the mayor will be at Temple University for the new class of graduating cadets from the Academy, the first class to begin training since the pandemic began.