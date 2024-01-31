Suspect accused of sexually assaulting Walmart employee in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a Walmart employee earlier this month.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. on January 8 at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

Police are looking for a male suspect who is roughly 5'9" to 6' with a medium build. He was last caught on video wearing a black North Face hoodie with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Investigators have not provided further details on the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3251 or dial 911.