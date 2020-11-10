Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home following shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the city's Lawndale section in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montour Street and Longshore Avenue.Police said the driver of a car lost control and ended up on the lawn of a house.According to investigators, the crash is the end result of a shooting.There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.