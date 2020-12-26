Philadelphia police kill alleged gunman who killed 1 teen, wounded another; family says he is innocent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police release preliminary information into a deadly officer-involved shooting that left an alleged gunman dead after police say he shot two teens, killing one.Just after midnight on Christmas, police responded to a call of a large crowd and fight on the 3300 block of Emerald Street.Police say the fight was over a parking spot.The alleged gunman fired into a crowd, fatally shooting a 15-year-old and critically wounding a 17-year-old, officials say.The two uniformed officers who responded fired at the alleged gunman multiple times, killing the Hispanic 43-year-old.Police discovered the gun they believed he used, which was reported stolen from Virginia, officials say.Police have not released the names of the teens or the alleged gunman.On Friday, family members of the alleged gunman, identified as Jesus Perez Senior, tell Action News that Perez was a hard worker and not someone to get caught up in trouble.The family says the 15-year-old killed was his son, and they identified him as Jeremy Perez.Family members claim Jesus Perez Sr. did not have a gun during the incident and say there is a video to prove it.Action News watched the video, widely spread on Instagram, but could not conclusively identify the person pointed out in the video as Perez Sr., the alleged gunman."We want justice...it's it's painful," said Amauri Cancel.Cancel's nephew is Perez Sr's oldest son, Jesus Perez Jr.She says Perez Jr. was too devastated to talk about losing his half-brother and father.Another family member contacted Action News and said the 17-year-old, who is fighting for his life at the hospital, is related to Jesus Perez Sr.'s second wife.Police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.