Suspect charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting 2 Philly police officers in Holmesburg

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man accused of shooting two Philadelphia police officers in a shootout in the city's Holmesburg section over the weekend.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He is still in critical condition after being shot by police as they returned fire, according to officials.

Police have previously said Devaughn has multiple priors, including several firearms offenses.

"This is an individual that has been known and convicted for carrying a firearm in the past and so again, obviously, the penalties he's faced in the past, obviously, not very important to him because he's carrying a gun again today and willing to shoot at our officers," Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said during a news conference on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday as officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The caller provided information about a man wearing a tan puffy jacket who was getting into a grey Ford pick-up truck and firing a gun.

Police officials said a district sergeant who was on duty and in full uniform got the radio call. When he arrived, the sergeant saw a grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck on the 7300 block of Brous Avenue, which was occupied by a man wearing a tan-colored jacket.

The sergeant then requested backup to conduct a vehicle stop.

The driver of the Dodge Ram then pulled over on the right side of the road and stopped for the sergeant. However, as the sergeant approached the car, the driver took off.

"Officers attempt to stop that vehicle and it fled from officers, taking the officers on a pursuit," said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

A short time later, police said officers with the Highway Patrol Unit also attempted to conduct a vehicle investigation, this time in the 8000 block of Frankford Avenue at Welsh Road.

One patrol car with two officers in it was in front of the Ram pick-up and was rammed by the suspect's vehicle, which caused major damage.

"Four officers total attempt to stop the individual. The individual rammed one of the highway patrol vehicles," said Stanford.

As the two officers exited the damaged police car, the man inside the gray Dodge Ram opened fire at them.

"As soon as he hit the car, he started shooting right away. It was like a million shots," described Sean Fish, who witnessed the incident.

That's when two of the officers, including a 31-year-old officer who has been on the force for six years, as well as a 32-year-old officer who has been with the department for nine years, returned fire after being shot several times. Their police vehicle was also struck by gunshots multiple times. Authorities say the rear passenger window was shattered.

The third and fourth officers with the Highway Patrol Unit then pulled up behind the Dodge Ram and also began firing at the suspect. They were not injured in the shooting.

The suspect's truck, as well as another vehicle nearby was also riddled with bullet holes.

The 31-year-old officer was grazed in the head by a bullet. This is the second time he has been shot in the head while on duty, according to officials. The other officer suffered a graze wound to his nose. They have both since been released from the hospital.

Officials have not released how many times Devaughn was struck by officers' bullets.

A weapon was recovered inside the pick-up truck.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released, however, all four discharging officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the officer-involved shooting investigation and internal affairs investigation.