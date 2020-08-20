2 Philadelphia police vehicles vandalized outside Spring Garden station

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two Philadelphia police vehicles were vandalized in the city's Spring Garden section.

The vandalism was discovered around 1 a.m. Thursday.

It happened outside the 9th District station on the 400 block of North 21st Street.

Profanity was sprayed on one SUV and another was marked up.

Police did find a can of spray paint near the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are checking security cameras.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring garden (philadelphia)graffitivandalismphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco police chase ends in Philly, driver crashes into utility pole
18-year-old shot near Ferris wheel at Penn's Landing
At least 10 shot in Philly Wednesday night
2 found dead inside Gloucester County home: Sources
Medical marijuana sales on rise since COVID-19 outbreak
Obama delivers DNC speech from Philadelphia
Harris makes history in accepting VP nomination
Show More
4 local AMC Theatres reopening with 15 cent movies
AccuWeather: Awesome August Weather Today, Humid Weekend Ahead
$600M deal reached in Flint water crisis, sources say
Hearing today for future of Philadelphia homeless encampments
Vote for TSA's 'Cutest Canine'
More TOP STORIES News