2 Philadelphia police vehicles vandalized outside Spring Garden station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two Philadelphia police vehicles were vandalized in the city's Spring Garden section.The vandalism was discovered around 1 a.m. Thursday.It happened outside the 9th District station on the 400 block of North 21st Street.Profanity was sprayed on one SUV and another was marked up.Police did find a can of spray paint near the scene.No arrests have been made. Police are checking security cameras.