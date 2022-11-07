Pizza, snacks and stars - like Questlove - to show up at Philly polling places

In 2020 alone, Pizza to the Polls fed over one million voters in 29 cities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you head out to vote on Tuesday, a food truck stocked with Election Day snacks and refreshments will also be heading to polling sites.

It's called Pizza to the Polls, and you'll find it traveling all around the city tomorrow with food and some exciting star-powered entertainment for voters.

Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff are just some of the musicians on board to bring what they call Joy to the Polls LIVE at polling sites tomorrow.

They're joining Pizza to the Polls on their quest to celebrate our civic duty and make sure no one leaves a voting line because they're hungry.

"We have everything from breakfast tacos in the morning to pizzas in the afternoon," says Amirah Noaman, the Executive Director of Pizza to the Polls. "We'll have snacks and La Colombe iced coffee, so we can make sure we have everybody very well fed as they're waiting in lines to vote tomorrow."

Along with the food, it's truly a party with music and appearances from the stars.

"Joy to the Polls has a flatbed truck where they have all of their DJs," Noaman explains. "We will have our food truck behind it. We're going to pop up in a couple of locations together. It's gonna be a really exciting day."

Pizza to the Polls is nonpartisan and knows that if there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's pizza.

In 2020 alone, Pizza to the Polls fed over one million voters in 29 cities.

Catch them tomorrow from City Hall to a variety of local high schools.

Pizza to the Polls also wants to hear from you. If you see a long line, click here and let them know and they will send the pizza truck your way.