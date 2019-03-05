Philadelphia priest charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly priest charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A priest from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Most recently, 49-year-old Armand Garcia was pastor at Saint Martin of Tours in Oxford Circle, but his alleged crime took place in 2014 while he was at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Roxborough.

Garcia was placed on administrative leave a year ago when the police investigation began.

In a statement, the Archdiocese says it is fully cooperating with the serious and disturbing charges.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arrestchurchpriest
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 children struck by car in North Philadelphia
Philly police seek missing Uber driver from Willingboro
Baby, dog fight for soldier's attention in heartwarming military homecoming
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Upper Perkiomen students mourn death of recent graduate
Scammers pretending to be from Delmarva Power
Man cured of AIDS virus after stem cell transplant
Show More
Ohio teen will testify about vaccines before Senate; rebelled against parents
Officers cheer cancer survivor as she returns to school
Cheyney University will end fiscal year with a balanced budget
Man injured after falling in hole
Gov. Murphy to deliver fiscal year 2020 budget address
More TOP STORIES News