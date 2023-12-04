Gov. Shapiro condemns anti-Israel protest outside Goldie restaurant in Philadelphia's Center City

A large crowd of protestors gathered outside Philadelphia's Goldie restaurant Sunday, accusing them of genocide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Israel-Hamas war is continuing to fuel tensions in Philadelphia amid new accusations of antisemitism.

A large crowd of protestors gathered outside the Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurant "Goldie" on Sansom Street Sunday night, accusing them of genocide.

Video from the Citizen App shows demonstrators blocking traffic at Rittenhouse Square while waving flags. They also called for the end of Israel and chanted "Free Gaza."

From overhead, you can see how large the protest was through Philadelphia's Center City area, as they criticized the Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

People later placed stickers on the Goldie restaurant that read "Free Palestine."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the demonstration.

"We saw a blatant act of antisemitism, not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history," Shapiro said in a statement posted on social media.