The votes are in! Philadelphia's new public restrooms have a name

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to flush Philly.

The results are in and the city's new public restrooms will be named "Phlush."

More than 8,300 people voted in the online poll and nearly 70% chose this name (5,808 votes). The other two options were "Philly Loo," with 1,705 votes, and "Philly Public Restrooms," with 853 votes.

Two of the public restrooms in the pilot program are now open: one in Center City across from Love Park and the other in Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia.

The stand-alone restrooms have crime-prevention design features like graffiti-proof wall panels.

The unit is ADA accessible and it can fit a bicycle or a stroller.

A third restroom will soon open in Clark Park in West Philadelphia.