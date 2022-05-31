philadelphia school district

School District of Philadelphia announces heat-related early dismissal

All after-school and sports activities are canceled for Tuesday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Record territory Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia public schools will be dismissing early Tuesday due to excessive heat, officials said.

The School District announced a staggered early dismissal. The dismissals are based on the time at which a school starts its day.

The staggered schedule is below:

- Schools that begin at 7:30 a.m. will dismiss at 12 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 7:45 a.m. will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8 a.m. will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:15 a.m. will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:30 a.m. will dismiss at 1 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:45 a.m. will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 9 a.m. will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will dismiss at 1:45 pm.

- Schools that begin at 9:30 a.m. will dismiss at 2 p.m.

All after-school and sports activities are canceled for Tuesday.

Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers said sunshine will be scorching Tuesday with a high of 96 degrees expected. Add in dewpoints in the mid-60s, and it will feel like it's in the upper 90s this afternoon.

The record high for the date is 97 degrees set back in 1991 so it will be close.

Officials said they are monitoring heat conditions for Wednesday and will provide an update regarding school operations by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtheatweather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Victim of elementary school attack says it could have been prevented
Philly school district reverses decision on later start times
Mask mandate returns to School District of Philadelphia
Philadelphia school nurse applauded during National Nurses Week
TOP STORIES
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Rising US traffic deaths put focus on Roosevelt Boulevard
Soul D'Lysh making modern soul food, history in Quakertown
'Like the Wild West': 1 killed in shooting near Temple University
Maintaining your mental health amid the numerous mass shootings
West Philly triple shooting kills man; woman in truck critically hurt
Coatesville man arrested in murder of 2 women, unborn child
Show More
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Cardinals' Jeff Gladney dies in crash; Eagles' Jalen Reagor reacts
Neighbors, animal control rescue wandering horse in Philadelphia
Jury reconvenes for Depp-Heard trial deliberations
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
More TOP STORIES News