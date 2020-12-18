shooting

4 shot, 1 critically injured, in Kingsessing shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire sent four people to the hospital in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police were called to South Ithan Street and Chester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Friday.


Arriving officers found a 52-year-old man and a woman shot. Police did not say the woman's age.

They also discovered a gun near the two victims and a blood trail. Police followed it to a nearby home.

Once inside, officers found two more men, ages 26 and 23. suffering from gunshot wounds.


Police also found a handgun and cocaine inside the home.

The woman is listed in critical condition. The three men are stable.

No arrests have been made.
