Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says it is investigating after a video shows several students making racially charged comments while mocking a female whose face was painted in black.

The Archdiocese says the video was brought to the attention of St. Hubert Catholic High School administration on Tuesday after its students posted images and videos on social media.

In the video, you can hear a white female making several racist comments while spraying a substance onto another female whose face was painted black.

"You're a Black girl, know your roots... it's February... You're nothing but a slave," the female can be heard saying in the video.

"I'm Black and I'm proud," another female said while others laughed.

The Archdiocese says all those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with Saint Hubert School's handbook.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese released this statement to Action News:

"Earlier this afternoon, it came to the attention of Saint Hubert School administration that a handful of its students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert's or any Catholic School.



We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. This matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with the school's handbook."