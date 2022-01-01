FYI Philly's Best of 2021: A look back at Philly's top restaurants, spots

Hosts Ducis Rodgers and Alicia Vitarelli look back at businesses that came into being in 20201, braving the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 New Spots to Philly and Beyond
Tina's Tacos | Facebook | Instagram
2327 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Gabriella's Vietnam | Facebook | Instagram
1837 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Suya Suya | Facebook | Instagram
400 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-704-9033
11:30am-8:00pm Tues-Sat, until 6:00pm on Sundays
Tambayan | Instagram
Runners Sweets N Treats | Instagram
Reading Terminal Market (on the east side of the market, near Arch Street)
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen| Facebook | Instagram
19 Bridge Street, Stockton NJ 08559
609-460-4051
Open Thursday- Sunday 7AM-3PM
Lost Bread Cafe Rittenhouse | Instagram
2218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
215-309-2773
New BBQ, Comfort Food spots
Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill | Facebook
6931 US-40 (Harding Way), Mizpah, N.J. 08342
609-476-4040
(open weekends only)
Los Gio's Smoke & Grill | Facebook | Instagram
Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles | Instagram | Facebook
Reading Terminal Market (12th Street side)
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
open daily, 11am-6pm
Huff and Puff BBQ | Facebook | Instagram
246 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-239-5617
6 New Vegn Spots
LesbiVeggies | Facebook | Instagram
112 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106
856-323-8458
Fresh Jawn at The Classics Unisex Salon and Hub | Instagram | Bookings and Information
2116 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
267-496-1011
Boardwalk Vegan | Instagram | Facebook
28 N. Manoa Road, Havertown, PA 19083
484-453-8798
Closed Mon.-Tues.
Jaya Kava | Facebook | Instagram
Lightbox Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
267-687-1649
Vegans Are Us
Atlantic City, New Jersey Location: 122 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 200, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
Vineland, New Jersey Location: 636 East Landis Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey 08360
Float Dreamery | Instagram
1255 E Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-225-7618
Pickup Saturdays, noon-3pm at Castellino's Italian Market
New Sweet Spots
Dolci Desserts | Instagram
267-850-1565
Orders can also be placed via email: d.desserts@yahoo.com
Hey Sugar| Instagram
Buy online or at Bloomsday Cafe
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
267-319-8018
Marlei's Sweet Tooth | Facebook | Instagram
443 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123
Milk Jawn | Facebook | Instagram
In stores:
Stones Beverage
1701 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Alif Brew & Mini Mart
4501 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Parlour Ice Cream Shop
18 W Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
Culinary Harvest
School Lane in downtown Wayne, PA
Pandemic Side Hustles
Ancient Spirits & Grille | Facebook | Instagram
1726 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-478-8777
Open daily, 11am-11pmCozinha Portugal Pop-up | Instagram | Happy Hour Hospitality
Persimmon Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
M-F, 8am-noon, Essene Market & Cafe
719 S. 4th Street (4th & Moore), Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
First two Saturdays of every month
1613 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
Remaining Saturdays & Sundays: check their Instagram for special popups
The Corner Store PHL | Instagram | Facebook
Philly Cookie Company | Instagram
315 Elm Ave, Woodlynne, NJ 08107
609-332-6628
Pandemic Partnerships
Popalong Truck | To book email events@weckerlys.com | catering@lilpopshop.com'
lil Pop Shop | | Instagram
265 S 44th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
(215) 222-5829
Weckerly's Ice Cream | Instagram
9 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
215-423-2000
Metuka Freshly Baked | Facebook | Instagram
Cohen & Co. Hardware Store | Facebook | Instagram
615 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Sisterly Love Food Fair | Facebook | InstagramKampar Kitchen
WFHT: Working From Home trends
Newbold Exchange | Facebook | Instagram
1727 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
267-361-0606
Luxury Living