Woman attacked and robbed in Center City; 4 teens wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for four male teenagers who attacked and robbed a woman in Center City last weekend.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on February 5 while the 30-year-old female victim was walking on the 1800 block of Addison Street.

Police say the suspects approached the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Video shows the suspects kicking her while demanding her belongings, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene and reportedly used the victim's credit cards at several businesses after the attack.

The victim sustained multiple injuries to her face.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

