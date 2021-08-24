COVID-19 vaccine

Philadelphia School District could soon mandate COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, staff

The board of education is meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to vote on a vaccine mandate.
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly schools could soon mandate COVID vaccine for teachers, staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A meeting Tuesday evening is expected to determine if there will be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Philadelphia School District teachers and staff.

The board of education is meeting at 5 p.m. and is expected to vote on a vaccine mandate.

If it passes, it would require all employees and contractors who work at school facilities and property within the district to be vaccinated.

The teachers union has already said it would support a negotiated vaccine mandate.

Speaking to Action News last week, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan said he believes it'll be possible to require educators to be vaccinated.

"We believe that the best thing for all is for everyone to be vaccinated and for those young people who can not be, we as the adults have to be the ones to do to," Jordan said.

Last week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made it clear while speaking at a back-to-school event that he'll be pushing for a mandate.

"Yeah, everybody should be vaccinated. Period. I mean, I don't know how else to say it, everybody should be vaccinated. I don't want to twist anybody's arm to do it, but we'll try to figure out a way to get people to cooperate," Kenney said.

Tuesday's meeting will be live-streamed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districteducationcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteachers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Doctors urge people taking at-home COVID tests to report results
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified after shooting at officers, stealing SUV: Sources
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Philly police officer shot while investigating carjacking
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
Show More
Help Afghanistan: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees
Video shows more teens wanted in brutal attack of deliveryman
Local doctors weigh in after FDA gives Pfizer vaccine full approval
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay home amid COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News