Governor issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New Jersey school workers, state employees

That order also applies to state employees.
In a news conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the staffers must be vaccinated by October 18.
Anyone who is not vaccinated by then will have to undergo regular testing. Murphy said that testing will be a minimum of once to twice each week.
VACCINE MANDATE FOR NJ SCHOOL WORKERS
The vaccine mandate for school personnel includes all public, private and parochial preschool programs, along with elementary and secondary schools including charter and Renaissance schools.
The order also applies to both full-time and part-time employees.
Along with teachers, the order also includes administrators, educational support professionals, those providing food, custodial or administrative support services, and substitute teachers - whether employed directly by a school or otherwise contracted - and other school employees.
"We're continuing to do all we can to ensure a safe start to the school year. Strong masking and vaccination protocols, in tandem with other safety measures, are our best consolidated tool for keeping our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction," Murphy said.
VACCINE MANDATE FOR NJ STATE WORKERS
Murphy also announced Monday that all New Jersey state workers will be under the same vaccine mandate.
Those employed at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities are required to complete a full vaccination course by October 18 or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.
NYC SCHOOL WORKERS MUST ALSO BE VACCINATED
On Monday, New York City announced a similar vaccine requirement.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says public school employees will have to have received at least one dose by September 27. The new vaccination policy will not allow weekly testing as an option.
Murphy's announcement comes on the same day the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.
