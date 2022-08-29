100 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to heat

Officials say the schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will dismiss three hours early.

Students and teachers across Philadelphia were excited for the return of some normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says 100 schools will dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

All after-school and sports activities taking place at these 100 schools will be canceled.

All other schools and the District's administrative offices will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

"We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families. Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority," the district said.

