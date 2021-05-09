Education

Philadelphia School District set to bring more students back on Monday

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

More Philly students return to classroom for final weeks of schoolyear

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students are just one month away from the last day of the school, but the School District of Philadelphia is moving forward Monday with its third and final phase of its hybrid rollout.

Students in 6th through 9th grade will return to the classroom under a hybrid learning plan.

The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning. A full list of schools can be found here.

Students with complex needs in grades 10 through 12 will also return Monday.

The district has invested more than $250 million in building improvements.

When it comes to safety, all students taking part in the hybrid plan are required to have a COVID-19 rapid test at school.

Parents had to sign consent forms before students returned.

Action News is told that both nostrils are swabbed, but this is not the deep swab that some people have received.

Results are ready in 15 minutes.

Most sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain virtual for the rest of the school year.

School leaders, however, say they haven't forgotten about the seniors. They say seniors will be able to celebrate their graduation at in-person ceremonies this year. The events will be held outdoors in accordance with capacity limits.

Free caps and gowns will be given out to students. Those who already paid for them will be reimbursed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtschool
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News