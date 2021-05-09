Philadelphia School District set to bring more students back on Monday

Students in 6th through 9th grade will return to the classroom under a hybrid learning plan.
The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning. A full list of schools can be found here.
Students with complex needs in grades 10 through 12 will also return Monday.
The district has invested more than $250 million in building improvements.
When it comes to safety, all students taking part in the hybrid plan are required to have a COVID-19 rapid test at school.
Parents had to sign consent forms before students returned.
Action News is told that both nostrils are swabbed, but this is not the deep swab that some people have received.
Results are ready in 15 minutes.
Most sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain virtual for the rest of the school year.
School leaders, however, say they haven't forgotten about the seniors. They say seniors will be able to celebrate their graduation at in-person ceremonies this year. The events will be held outdoors in accordance with capacity limits.
Free caps and gowns will be given out to students. Those who already paid for them will be reimbursed.