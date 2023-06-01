90 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Friday due to heat | Full list

According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, highs on Friday are expected to reach 92 degrees.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ninety schools in Philadelphia will close early Friday, June 2 due to forecasted heat.

Officials say the impacted schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will dismiss two hours early.

According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, highs on Friday are expected to reach 92 degrees.

This will be our hottest day so far this year, she said.

In extreme heat and during the summer months, school officials encourage families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing. Children are also encouraged to wear sunscreen.

Below is the list of schools that will close early Friday:

1. AMY at James Martin

2. AMY Northwest

3. Arthur, Chester

4. Bache - Martin

5. Barton, Clara

6. Blaine, James

7. Blankenburg, Rudolph

8. Bregy, Amadee

9. Brown, Henry A.

10. Bryant, William

11. Building 21 @ Kinsey

12. Casarez, Gloria

13. Castor Gardens

14. Catharine, Joseph

15. Central HS

16. Comegys, Benjamin

17. Comly, Watson

18. Cooke, Jay

19. Crossan, Kennedy

20. Day, Anna

21. Disston, Hamilton

22. Dunbar, Paul

23. Emlen, Eleanor

24. Fell, D Newlin

25. Finletter, Thomas

26. Fitler, Edwin

27. Fitzpatrick, Aloysius

28. Fox Chase

29. Franklin, Ben HS

30. Furness, Horace

31. Gideon, Edward

32. Girard Academic Music

33. Girard, Stephen

34. Girls HS

35. Greenberg, Joseph

36. Harding, Warren

37. Harrington, Avery

38. Henry, Charles

39. Hill-Freedman

40. Holme, Thomas

41. Hopkinson, Francis

42. Houston, Henry

43. Howe, Julia

44. Jenks, Abram

45. Jenks, John S

46. Kenderton

47. Kirkbride, Elizabeth

48. Lamberton, Robert

49. Lingelbach, Anna

50. Loesche, William

51. Logan, James

52. Lowell, James

53. Ludlow, James

54. Marshall, John

55. McCloskey, John

56. McClure, Alexander

57. McMichael, Morton

58. Meredith, William

59. Mifflin, Thomas

60. Mitchell, Weir

61. Moore, J. Hampton

62. Morris, Robert

63. Morrison, Andrew

64. Nebinger, George

65. Olney Elementary

66. Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex

67. Overbrook Elementary

68. Parkway West

69. Patterson, John

70. Penn Treaty

71. Pennypacker, Samuel

72. Rhawnhurst

73. Roosevelt, Theodore

74. Rowen, William

75. Roxborough HS

76. Sayre, William

77. Sharswood, George

78. Sheppard, Issac

79. South Philadelphia HS

80. Spring Garden

81. Spruance, Gilbert

82. Sullivan, James

83. Taggart, John

84. Tilden, William

85. The U School

86. Wagner, General Louis

87. Waring, Laura

88. Washington, George HS

89. Washington, Martha

90. Ziegler, William