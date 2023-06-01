90 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Friday due to heat | Full list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ninety schools in Philadelphia will close early Friday, June 2 due to forecasted heat.
Officials say the impacted schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will dismiss two hours early.
According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, highs on Friday are expected to reach 92 degrees.
This will be our hottest day so far this year, she said.
In extreme heat and during the summer months, school officials encourage families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing. Children are also encouraged to wear sunscreen.
Below is the list of schools that will close early Friday:
1. AMY at James Martin
2. AMY Northwest
3. Arthur, Chester
4. Bache - Martin
5. Barton, Clara
6. Blaine, James
7. Blankenburg, Rudolph
8. Bregy, Amadee
9. Brown, Henry A.
10. Bryant, William
11. Building 21 @ Kinsey
12. Casarez, Gloria
13. Castor Gardens
14. Catharine, Joseph
15. Central HS
16. Comegys, Benjamin
17. Comly, Watson
18. Cooke, Jay
19. Crossan, Kennedy
20. Day, Anna
21. Disston, Hamilton
22. Dunbar, Paul
23. Emlen, Eleanor
24. Fell, D Newlin
25. Finletter, Thomas
26. Fitler, Edwin
27. Fitzpatrick, Aloysius
28. Fox Chase
29. Franklin, Ben HS
30. Furness, Horace
31. Gideon, Edward
32. Girard Academic Music
33. Girard, Stephen
34. Girls HS
35. Greenberg, Joseph
36. Harding, Warren
37. Harrington, Avery
38. Henry, Charles
39. Hill-Freedman
40. Holme, Thomas
41. Hopkinson, Francis
42. Houston, Henry
43. Howe, Julia
44. Jenks, Abram
45. Jenks, John S
46. Kenderton
47. Kirkbride, Elizabeth
48. Lamberton, Robert
49. Lingelbach, Anna
50. Loesche, William
51. Logan, James
52. Lowell, James
53. Ludlow, James
54. Marshall, John
55. McCloskey, John
56. McClure, Alexander
57. McMichael, Morton
58. Meredith, William
59. Mifflin, Thomas
60. Mitchell, Weir
61. Moore, J. Hampton
62. Morris, Robert
63. Morrison, Andrew
64. Nebinger, George
65. Olney Elementary
66. Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
67. Overbrook Elementary
68. Parkway West
69. Patterson, John
70. Penn Treaty
71. Pennypacker, Samuel
72. Rhawnhurst
73. Roosevelt, Theodore
74. Rowen, William
75. Roxborough HS
76. Sayre, William
77. Sharswood, George
78. Sheppard, Issac
79. South Philadelphia HS
80. Spring Garden
81. Spruance, Gilbert
82. Sullivan, James
83. Taggart, John
84. Tilden, William
85. The U School
86. Wagner, General Louis
87. Waring, Laura
88. Washington, George HS
89. Washington, Martha
90. Ziegler, William