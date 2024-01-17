Montgomery County repair service explains how to prevent home heating issues during cold snap

Having your system checked and filters changed helps to prevent those more expensive HVAC visits.

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region continues to feel a winter blast, first with snow and then with ice. So for many, it's time to crank the heat - if it's working.

"Anytime the temperature has a major change, that's when systems like to go," said Jordan Fleming with That HVAC Guy.

That HVAC Guy is based out of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, and deals in emergency services, heating and cooling, and plumbing services.

For them, when the cold snap comes in, the calls start to roll in as well.

"Our phone, ever since the weather changes, it's been practically ringing off the hook," said Fleming. "We'll be working twelve-hour days at this point."

For furnaces that are sputtering along, the air filter is the first thing to check, as it's a cheap and easy fix. A dirty filter blocks airflow.

"It's going to make the heater less efficient, and cause all kinds of problems with the system," said Fleming.

We also finally have the answer to that age-old discussion-turned-argument about what to do with the thermostat.

"The most cost-effective thing you can do is find a temperature you can be happy with and just leave it there," explained Fleming.

"The more you turn that temperature up and down, this system is going to be working harder and harder trying to compensate," he added.

Experts say to try some preventative maintenance as well.

"You really should just be keeping up on having the system checked up on a regular basis," noted Fleming.

Having your system checked and filters changed helps to prevent those more expensive HVAC visits.