Man shot in Center City Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting in Center City.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Shake Shack at 20th and Sansom streets.

Police say the 41-year-old man was shot once in the lower abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Two men who sped away from the scene are still being sought by police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.