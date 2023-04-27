Police say the suspect shot a man multiple times at a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

Video shows suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Philadelphia barbershop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video just released by Philadelphia police shows a murder suspect in Germantown earlier this month.

It shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask with a striped garment around his waist.

From another angle, you can see the suspect running with a handgun.

Police say he shot a man multiple times at a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

The 35-year-old victim died.

Police also released video of the car he was driving. It's a silver Pontiac Bonneville.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

