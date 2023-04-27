WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Philadelphia barbershop

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:38PM
Video shows suspect wanted for fatal shooting at barbershop
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the suspect shot a man multiple times at a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video just released by Philadelphia police shows a murder suspect in Germantown earlier this month.

It shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask with a striped garment around his waist.

From another angle, you can see the suspect running with a handgun.

Police say he shot a man multiple times at a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Man fatally shot at barbershop in Germantown: Philadelphia police

The 35-year-old victim died.

Police also released video of the car he was driving. It's a silver Pontiac Bonneville.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW