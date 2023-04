Officials have not released the victim's identity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed at a barbershop in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The man was shot multiple times before being transported to the Einstein Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police are investigating the scene. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.