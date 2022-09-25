2-year-old boy shot twice in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 8:36 p.m. inside a home on the 2200 block of North 20th Street.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot twice in the right side of his back.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made and police say no weapon was recovered.