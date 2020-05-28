Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 9-year-old in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6214061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy on May 26, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6214392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 9-year-old boy killed in shooting in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 9-year-old in Philadelphia's Ogontz section, according to court documents.Syiede Booker has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses in the boy's death.Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face inside a home on the 5900 block of North 20th Street on Tuesday night. He was found in the back bedroom of the home.Officers rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he later died.On Wednesday, officers found a handgun behind the home and believe it's involved in the deadly incident.Sources told Action News that it appears the child accidentally shot himself while handling the gun.Sources also said Booker is the live-in boyfriend.Booker is being held on more than $1 million bail.